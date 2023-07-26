Veteran Singer Lakshmi Ammal, Suffering From Paralysis, Seeks Govt's Help

Folk singer Lakshmi Ammal has garnered fame for her singing in the film Paruthiveeran directed by Ameer Sultan. She has provided the vocals to two songs, including the hit Oororam Puliyamaram. Besides singing, she also acted in one of the songs but is now going through a rough phase in her life. She currently has no work due to her old age and talked about her deplorable condition to News18.

Lakshmi Ammal informed that her body is paralysed now and she finds unable to travel outside. The veteran singer remembered how she learned the intricacies of folk songs from her mother during her childhood. She started her career as a singer by singing hymns in the temples.

Lakshmi Ammal’s career took a riveting turn when the filmmaker Ameer Sultan spotted her singing in Madurai district. He loved her voice and roped her to sing a couple of songs in his film Paruthiveeran. The veteran singer said that she catapulted to fame with that film and she now feels indebted to her guru. She said that the director calls her even now to perform in the ceremonies organised in the temple. According to Lakshmi Ammal, she wants to go and perform but finds herself incapable to do so because of age-related problems and paralysis.

Lakshmi Ammal revealed that she requested the government to provide her with some help so she can receive timely treatment for her physical illness.

The veteran singer has been suffering for a long time due to the absence of resources and had to suffer immensely during the coronavirus pandemic. She did not have a proper house to live in during the lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, actor Karthi stepped forward to extend help to her.

As per the reports, the actor had assured her of help, with the support of his fan club. Members of the Karthi Fan Club had helped Lakshmi Ammal by giving Rs 10,000 in cash. They also promised to help the veteran singer by paying for her monthly medical expenses. Lakshmi Ammal had expressed gratitude towards the actor for generously helping her.