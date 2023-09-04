Veteran Tamil Actor RS Shivaji Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest At 66

Veteran Tamil actor RS Shivaji died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 66 years in Chennai on Saturday. The post on his Facebook page confirmed the same. The actor was last seen in the Tamil film Lucky Man which starred Yogi Babu and Veera in the lead role. The movie was released in theatres on September 1. The actor and comedian was a part of many popular and critically acclaimed films such as Anbe Sivam, Aaytha Ezhuthu, Soorarai Pottru and Gargi.

RS Shivaji was born in Chennai in 1956 and worked predominately in Tamil films. The actor had several collaborations with actor Kamla Haasan which include movies like Vikram, Apoorva Sangodharargal and Gunaa. He was also part of the movies that were produced by the superstar’s production house- Raaj Kamal Films International.

He started his journey in cinema in 1980 and worked for almost four decades. He made his debut in 1981 with the movie Panneer Pushpangal. It was followed by Madhumalar, Vasantham and Varu. He teamed up with Kamal Haasan for the first time for the film Vikram in 1986.

RS Shivaji came into the limelight and became a popular figure after the movie Gargi. In this, he played the role of a father to the lead character Sai Pallavi. His performance was widely appreciated by the audience. He also played the role of the father to Nayanthara in her critically acclaimed movie Kolamaavu Kokila.

The actor was known for his comic performances. Similarly, his performance in Kamal Haasan starrer Michael Madana Kamarajan was also one of the memorable roles for his fans.

RS Shivaji was the son of the popular actor and producer MR Santhanam and the brother of actor-director Santhana Bharathi. Apart from acting, he also worked as an assistant director and sound designer in many films. The death of RS Shivaji, an experienced Tamil actor, is a tragedy for all cinema fans.