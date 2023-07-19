Veteran Telugu Screenwriter Sri Ramana Dies At 70, CM YS Jagmohan Reddy Mourns Loss

The Telugu film industry was struck by a wave of sorrow after popular screenwriter Sri Ramana bid adieu to the world. 70-year-old Sri Ramana, who dabbled in various fields like screenwriting, short story writing and journalism, was battling various health issues for quite some time and finally succumbed to them on Sunday after a prolonged battle.

Sri Ramana began his distinguished career in the arts and literature in the 2010s. He was born in Vemuru Mandal, Guntur region. His propensity for penning humorous articles and captivating stories quickly attracted the notice of veterans of the Telugu cinema stalwarts. He received praise and broad acclaim for his outstanding narrative talent.

The script for the film Mithunam, one of his most well-known works, won him a national award in the comedy writing category in 2014. Along with his remarkable work in film, Sri Ramana was an editor for the monthly publication Patrika. Many titles such as Mogali Rekulu, Sri Chanel, Sri Kalam, Pandhri, and Joki Jyoti, which he had penned, won him a lot of fame and accolades.

Apart from his tremendous impact on the film business, Sri Ramana was a passionate supporter of the arts and literature. He persisted in making literary contributions to many avenues while showcasing his playwriting and producing versatility. Sri Ramana’s association with the renowned actor Sharat Babu and actress Ramanalatha produced lasting results throughout his brilliant career. Millions of moviegoers experienced joy and amusement thanks to his works, which made him a crucial contributor to Telugu cinema’s success.

