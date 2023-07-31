Vicky Donor To Jab We Met, Bollywood Films That Inspired Remakes In Hollywood

Many Bollywood movies take inspiration from Hollywood films. For instance, Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang was a remake of Tom Cruise-starrer Knight and Day, while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was originally Forrest Gump. Salman Khan’s Bharat was also a remake of the Korean movie Ode To My Father. While the world is busy making a fuss over how Bollywood remakes, did you know there were a few Hindi movies remade in Hollywood? Here are 5 such Bollywood movies which won the hearts of the audience across the globe.

A Wednesday (2008) - A Common Man (2013)

A Wednesday is one of the thrillers that kept the audience hooked until the last scene. The Naseerruddin Shah-starrer’s gripping storyline and suspense buildup was nail-biting and earned many accolades and appreciation from viewers. In 2013, the movie saw its remake in Hollywood titled A Common Man, directed by Chandran Rutnam. It also won many awards including Best Director and Best Actor at Madrid International Film Festival.

Vicky Donor (2012) - Delivery Man (2013)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s Vicky Donor came up with an interesting yet unique storyline that was loved by the audience and critics alike. Its English counterpart, Delivery Man stars Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt and Cobie Smulders. The movie received mixed reviews.

Jab We Met (2007) - Leap Year (2010)

One of the most popular movies by Imtiaz Ali is Jab We Met, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The love story gripped the audience and the film earned cult status later on. In 2010, Leap Year was made in Hollywood, which is loosely based on this Hindi movie. Leap Year is directed by Anand Tucker and stars Amy Adams, Matthew Goode and Adam Scott.

Darr (1993) - Fear (1996)

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla starred in Darr, which was a box office hit upon its release in 1993. The movie saw Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role and sent the fans into a frenzy. It was adapted in English and was titled Fear in 1996. Fear is directed by James Foley and features Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, and William Petersen.

Rangeela (1995) - Win A Date With Tad Hamilton (2004)

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Rangeela stars Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The movie and its songs enthralled the audience in India. Did you know that Win A Date With Tad Hamilton is a scene-to-scene remake of Rangeela? The English remake of this movie is directed by Victor Levin and stars Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace, and Josh Duhamel.