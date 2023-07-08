Vicky Kaushal Admits That He Had Doubts Before Signing Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Here's Why

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of her romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film made by Laxman Utekar was released on June 2 and has enjoyed a good run at the box office even after a month since it’s release. The success of a mid-budget film like this is outstanding in the current unstable landscape of Bollywood. And even Vicky Kaushal was surprised by the response. Now the actor has admitted in a recent interview that he had doubts prior to coming on board for it.

He told Hindustan Times, “People’s love is our biggest motivation and encouragement to keep bringing stories which we feel instinctively. I was having my reservations about the film, but looking at the packed houses and people resonating with the subject, goes beyond numbers. It means the world to me.”

He added, “All these conversations were making us nervous wondering if people would turn up in theatres for our film, which is not a visual spectacle or high on action or mounted on a big scale. But, the audience could relate to the subject around middle class values and struggles. Clearly, audiences are no longer discriminating between budget or scale or stars or cast. We felt so happy to get that validation by the people who watched it.”

Released on June 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who fake their divorce to get a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is for the first time that Vicky and Sara are sharing the screen.

Next, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her pipeline. It will be her first movie with filmmaker Anurag Basu.