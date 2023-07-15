Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Hold Hands As They Jet Off To Celebrate Tiger 3 Actress' Birthday

From romantic dates to cute photos together, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are definitely couple goals. The two tied the knot in December 2021 and have been going strong since then. On Saturday morning, Vicky and Katrina were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Vicky and Katrina were seen holding hands as they made their way to the airport. Katrina looked classy and casual in her floral shirt and ripped jeans, while her husband kept it simple. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor sported blue track pants and a white tee. He accessorised his look with a black sweatshirt and cap. The couple looked happy as they got papped in the early morning of Saturday. While it is being said that the two are travelling to celebrate Katrina’s birthday, details regarding their destination are not known as of now.

Vickat fans quickly filled in the comments and expressed their love for the adorable couple. One fan wrote, “Beautiful Katrina with handsome VK!", while another wrote, “Hottest And most humble good looking couple". A user wished Katrina an advanced birthday wish and commented, “Birthday celebration in advance."

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vicky and Katrina’s love story is straight out of a fairytale. They began dating discreetly in 2019, and after a lot of speculation, they finally tied the knot in 2021. The wedding was held at Sawai Madhopur with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film received a positive response and managed to have success at the box office. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is expected to hit theatres in December of this year.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Tiger 3 and Farhan Akhtar’s next film, Jee Le Zara.