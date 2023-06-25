Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Holiday Photo From New York Goes Viral, Couple Pose With Fan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Fans love their chemistry and often shower them with love and praise. Well, recently fans have gone frenzy after a photo of them on holiday in New York went viral on social media. The adorable picture showcased the couple’s smiles as they posed alongside a fan.

In the photo, we can see the couple, wearing causals, posing with a fan. The actress is not wearing makeup and looks very beautiful in a simple look. Looks like they are vacationing in New York. A few days ago, the couple was spotted at the airport when they were leaving the city. While they didn’t reveal where they were flying to. The viral photo was shared on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram fan page. Currently, many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan with her family have flown to London for vacation.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ₭atrina fc 🕊️ (@katrinakaifk09)

On the work front, Vicky has completed promotions for his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film has done good business at the box office. The film already surpassed Rs 50 crore collection last week and is doing steady business. He will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The first look of Vicky as Sam Manekshaw was shared earlier. He recently wrapped up the film which also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles. If reports are to be believed, Vicky might also feature in Dunki featuring Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

On the other hand, Katrina has completed Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and is waiting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film is expected on a girls’ trip. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.