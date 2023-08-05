Vicky Kaushal Answers The Business Call In A Formal Grey Suit

Vicky Kaushal has started 2023 on a good note. The actor who was last seen in the Laxman Utekar directorial Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan, impressed the masses and critics with his stellar performance. Now, he is gearing up for another intriguing biopic on the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam Bahadur. Keeping aside his work commitments, Vicky Kaushal was recently spotted at a charity campaign. He was one of the Bollywood celebrities who attended the Jewellers for Hope, a charity dinner, organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). The campaign is responsible for donating Rs 1 crore to NGOs and other organisations, that look after the well-being of the underprivileged.

A video of Vicky Kaushal attending the charity event was dropped on Instagram by Bollywoodpap. It showed the actor marking his suave presence at the premise, dressed in a grey-striped formal suit, exuding sophistication. With an innate ease, he connected warmly with attendees. Vicky was seen interacting with them. The actor also posed for a photograph with an elderly man at the event, amid beefed-up security and paparazzi all around. Vicky also interacted with the crowd, delivering a speech. Later on, he greeted fans with the esteemed members at the event.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has been chosen to embody the legendary character of Sam Manekshaw in the much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur. The ensemble cast is equally impressive, featuring actors like Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur revolves around the life of Sam Manekshaw, the revered Chief of the Indian Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, who achieved the extraordinary feat of becoming India’s first field marshal.

Earlier, there were speculations regarding a potential change in the release date of Sam Bahadur. However, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Ronnie Screwala dismissed all rumours and emphasised that there would be no alteration to the scheduled release date and that the film will release on December 1, this year.