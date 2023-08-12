Vicky Kaushal Attends Durand Cup Tournament In Kolkata, Says 'It's An Honour; Photos

Vicky Kaushal arrived in Kolkata, India’s football hub, to witness the nation’s biggest football derby on August 12. The Durand Cup stands as Asia’s oldest football tournament. On Saturday, Mohun Bagan Super Giants faced Emami East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). Serving as the traditional opener to the Indian football season, this year’s Durand Cup featured 24 teams, with the final set for September 3, 2023.

The actor took to Instagram to share his excitement after the match. Posting a series of photos, he wrote, “What a great experience to watch the iconic derby match- East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG at the 132nd Durand Cup in Kolkata! It’s the oldest tournament in Asia and 3rd oldest in the world conducted by the Indian Army. FM Sam Manekshaw himself has graced the event in the past for multiple years to hand over the trophies to the winning teams. Honoured to have associated which such a great legacy!"

At the match, Vicky looked dapper in a pair of black co-ords paired with a white shirt. Check out the photos here:

The cup’s exciting anthem was played at the games. Renowned lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the words and Arijit Singh and rapper Divine sang it, with Arijit himself composing music.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film received a positive response and managed to have success at the box office. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is expected to hit theatres in December of this year.