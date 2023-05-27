Vicky Kaushal Celebrates After Song From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Tops The Chart, Watch

Vicky Kaushal has been grabbing all the headlines and quite rightly so. The actor who is currently in Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA 2023 will soon be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in his next Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The trailer of the rom-com has received love from everywhere and the songs have found a special place in everyone’s heart too. Since one of the songs crooned by Arijit Singh topped the charts, Vicky Kaushal celebrated this feat with a happy reel.

The Uri actor dropped a short reel of himself from a balcony, lip syncing and smiling to the tune of ‘Phir Kya Chahiye’ from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Vicky wore a black t-shirt and paired it with a black hat and black sunglasses. The actor happily announced the song’s milestone with a wide smile on his face. He wrote in the caption, “Aapka pyaar hai toh… #PhirAurKyaChahiye !!! Your love has made our Song the #1 song in the country. Thank You! ❤️❤️❤️ .See you all in Cinemas on 2nd June. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke 🍿🍿🍿"

Only a few hours ago, Vicky Kaushal had shared a monochrome picture of himself from his latest photoshoot. In the snap, Vicky Kaushal was seen seated inside an SUV car dressed in a dapper looking blazer, black shirt and black trousers. He has also worn his trademark black sunglasses to give more edge to his look. For this one, Vicky penned the caption, “O gaddiyaan ucchiyaan rakhiyaan… 🎶"

Just a day ago, Vicky Kaushal was seen taking selfies with his fans when Salman passed by with his security. While Vicky tried going up to Salman to greet him, the latter’s security pushed him away and did not let him meet the Tiger 3 star. The video had left Vicky Kaushal’s fans disappointed with a section of netizens calling Salman “rude".

Talking to the media at the Green Carpet of the mega show, Vicky said that things might not be as they seem in the video and therefore there is “no point talking" about it.

“A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that," Vicky told media on the sidelines of the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Sara Ali Khan. The film marks their first collaboration together. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. Besides this, Vicky has reportedly also been roped in for a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.