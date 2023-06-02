CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Alia Bhatt GrandfatherDeepika RanbirMouni RoySpider Man ReviewUrvashi Rautela
Home » Movies » Vicky Kaushal Dances to Viral Punjabi Song Obsessed On Stage, Gets Loudest Cheers; Watch
1-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal Dances to Viral Punjabi Song Obsessed On Stage, Gets Loudest Cheers; Watch

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 07:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma’s Obsessed is Vicky Kaushal's new favourite song.

Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma’s Obsessed is Vicky Kaushal's new favourite song.

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Vicky Kaushal’s love for Punjabi songs is known to all. However, looks like, his new favourite song is Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma’s Obsessed. A video of the actor from a recent Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotional event in Delhi has surfaced online in which Vicky can be seen dancing to the song Obsessed. He flaunts his moves and killer expressions and leaves the audience cheering out loud.

Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan can also be spotted in the video. This is not the first time that Vicky is seen grooving to Riar Saab’s song. A few days back also, Vicky shared a video of himself vibing to Obsessed on his Instagram stories.

Vicky kaushal dancing to obsessed by u/Vtae_1 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is for the first time that Vicky and Sara will be sharing the screen. The trailer of the film was released earlier this month and ever since, fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal talked about the movie and revealed why it is a ‘great film’ to release in theatres. “It’s a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. It’s a great film to bring to the theatre because it’s a true family film, something you’ll enjoy watching with your entire family,” he said. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Besides Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He also has Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his pipeline, the shooting for which is likely to start in September this year.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Vicky Kaushal
  2. bollywood
first published:June 02, 2023, 07:25 IST
last updated:June 02, 2023, 07:25 IST