Vicky Kaushal Describes His Marriage With Katrina Kaif As ‘Paranthas Weds Pancakes’

Lights, camera, and love! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif won each other’s hearts with their irresistible charm. Keeping their romance under wraps, this dynamic duo surprised the world when they exchanged vows in 2021. Although they remained tight-lipped for years, the couple has now begun to open up about their married life. From secrets to heartfelt revelations, this Bollywood power couple continues to amaze fans with their chemistry, reminding them that sometimes, the most captivating love stories are the ones we least expect.

Now, during an interview with News Tak, Vicky Kaushal shed some light on the food preferences of his health-conscious wife, Katrina. When asked if Katrina is fond of paranthas, considering her dedication to fitness, Vicky shared that she adores the paranthas prepared by his mother. “Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas,” he said. The actor added, “Even she eats parathas. She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe."

When asked about his views on love marriage versus arranged marriage, Vicky Kaushal emphasised the significance of love in any relationship. Having experienced marriage for over a year, he expressed that while the nature of the marriage, whether love or arranged, may vary, understanding and compassion are crucial foundations. Vicky highlighted the importance of recognising that both partners are unique individuals and fostering a deep understanding as a couple is key. “It is important to understand that they are a different person, you are a different person and you have to come to an understanding as a couple. She doesn’t have to agree with me fully, and I don’t have to agree with her always. If that understanding exists, it doesn’t matter if the marriage is arranged or love. It should give happiness to the family, and to them most importantly,” he said.

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, this film showcases Vicky alongside the captivating Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Since its theatrical release on June 2, the movie has been greeted with an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences, paving the way for a successful run at the box office. With Vicky’s magnetic presence and Sara’s undeniable charm, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promises to be a delightful cinematic experience that continues to captivate and entertain moviegoers.