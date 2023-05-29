Vicky Kaushal Explores Ahmedabad, Enjoy Gujarati Snacks Before CSK vs GT Finals, Sara Ali Khan MIA

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently in Ahmedabad, is exploring the vibrant city, immersing himself in its rich culture, heritage, and, its mouthwatering cuisine. He made sure to tantalize his taste buds with famous local snacks. Sharing his delightful culinary journey with fans, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories to share photos of his gastronomic adventures.

In the photo, we can see him dressed in a pink colour hoodie paired with denim. He can be seen sitting in a local shop and posing. On the table, it is written Zara Hatke Zara Bachke from Fafra and Jalebi. In the next photo, he is seen enjoying the cuisine. The actor is in the city for the IPL final match which will be played between Chennai Super Kings and GT. The match was supposed to happen on Sunday but due to sudden rainfall, it got cancelled. It is happening today. It is expected that many other celebrities will also join to watch the match.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Vicky Kaushal was recently in the news after Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushed him when he was trying to greet the actor. The video went viral and Salman was trolled also. Later, Vicky reacted to the same and said, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

He and Sara Ali Khan were at IIFA Awards 2023 which took place in Abu Dhabi. The actors were seen promoting their next Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Already the songs have created a lot of excitement among the fans. by The film marks their first collaboration together. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. Besides this, he will be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki.