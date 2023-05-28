Vicky Kaushal Falls Sheila Ki Jawani Rakhi Sawant IIFA 2023 Sara Ali Khan Shock Video

Vicky Kaushal almost fell down at the IIFA Awards 2023. The awards show took place on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The prestigious awards show was hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan while several Bollywood stars attended the ceremony. These included Vicky’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant. While Sara, Vicky and Rakhi were spotted on the green carpet, a video of them dancing together from the ceremony is now going viral.

In the video surfaced on Twitter, Vicky, Sara and Rakhi were seen dancing to Sheila Ki Jawani. Rakhi and Vicky appeared to be lost in their own mini-dance performance as they danced to Katrina Kaif’s hit number when Rakhi knocked him off. Sara, who was dancing next to Rakhi, was visibly in shock. Fortunately, Vicky managed to balance himself and avoided a mishap.

For the big night, Rakhi was seen wearing a red off-shoulder gown. The gown showcased rose-like detailing on the corset-style bodice, attempting to add a touch of sophistication to the overall look.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was also seen in a red outfit. The actress stepped on the red carpet wearing a red ruffle saree. On the other hand, Vicky kept things classy by wearing a formal tuxedo. Videos of the actor hosting the ceremony with Abhishek are now going viral. Fans were heartbroken to see that Katrina Kaif gave the ceremony a miss.

On the work front, Sara and Vicky will be seen in Zara Bachke. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other.

However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.