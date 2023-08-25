Vicky Kaushal Fans Are Angry As Allu Arjun Wins National Award For Pushpa: 'This Is An Insult...'

Vicky Kaushal fans are disappointed with the 69th National Film Awards. While Allu Arjun was announced as the Best Actor for his film Pushpa: The Rise, Vicky’s fans feel the actor’s performance in Sardar Udham was much more deserving. While some are calling it the ‘biggest snub’, others claim it an ‘insult to the art of filmmaking’.

“The jallianwala scene in Sardar Udham sends chills down your spine. To award a hyper-masculine role over a freedom fighter’s saga of revenge is an insult to the art of filmmaking," one of the fans wrote on Reddit.

Another fan alleged that unfortunately, popularity has become more important in the film industry than hard work or talent. “All the performances from both vicky and foreign cast and cinematography were real good while not having jingoist patriotism like RRR in fact sardar uddham singh was very grounded yet more impactful," the comment read.

On microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) too, fans questioned the jury’s decision. “Allu Arjun winning over Vicky Kaushal is another example of why awards should be taken with a pinch of salt, even if it’s a national award," one of the posts read.

Another user penned down a long note that read, “They didn’t even nominate Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham, I don’t think they have even watched it. And you know what #AlluArjun won the best actor award for #PushpaTheRise. Yes, he did awesome in that movie (or haa sabka apna opinion hota hai) but for me the Jallianwala Bagh rescue scene in Sardar Udham is probably the finest in the history of Indian Cinema, well directed as well as well acted."

Sardar Udham won six awards at the 69th National Film Awards 2023. Following the victory, the film’s director exclusively told News18 Showsha that even Vicky Kaushal is ‘happy’ with the win. “I spoke to Vicky Kaushal who is in London and we are all happy with the win. The entire team of Sardar Udham would like to dedicate the win to Irrfan. I will soon speak to Sutupa (Irrfan’s wife),” he said.