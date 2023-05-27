Vicky Kaushal FINALLY Reacts to Salman Khan’s Security Pushing Him at IIFA, Says ‘There’s No Point…’

Vicky Kaushal has reacted to Salman Khan’s bodyguards allegedly pushing him and not let him meet the Tiger 3 actor at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi, owing to security reasons. Talking to the media at the Green Carpet of the mega show, Vicky said that things might not be as they seem in the video and therefore there is no point talking about it.

“A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that," Vicky said.

This comes a day after a video surfaced online in which Vicky Kaushal was seen taking selfies with his fans when Salman passed by with his security. While Vicky tried going up to Salman to greet him, the latter’s security pushed him away and did not let him meet the Tiger 3 star.

The video had left Vicky Kaushal’s fans disappointed with a section of netizens calling Salman “rude". Watch the original viral video here:

IIFA Awards 2023 are taking place at the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Besides Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan, several other Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Singh, Rakul Preet Singh and Esha Gupta among others are also attending the mega awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Sara Ali Khan. The film marks their first collaboration together. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. Besides this, Vicky has reportedly also been roped in for a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.