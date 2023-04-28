Vicky Kaushal Grooves To Punjabi Music While Katrina Kaif Drops Some Love On Stories; See Pic

The answer to what gets Vicky Kaushal grooving is always Punjabi music! The actor simply loves shaking a leg before a shoot or a performance, and the rush of dopamine that follows is just priceless, he thinks. In his latest video, he’s seen swaying to a peppy tune by Riar Saab in his vanity van, sporting a super cool and sleek all-black outfit - a black shirt and pants.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the actor has sgared a video of himself, grooving to music in his vanity van. Last year, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself grooving to Hasan Raheem’s Joona. He captioned the story “Aaj mood kaafi top chal raha hai #newbeginnings.”

Before this, the actor had also taken to social media to share a video where he can be seen grooving to Harrdy Sandhu’s Punjabi number Bijlee Bijlee. He captioned the video, Back to 📸🎭🕺🏽🐒❤️🎬!!! Btw sick track bro @harrdysandhu 👊🏽"

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, on her stories, posted a picture of hubby dearest Vicky with a hand-drawn heart emoji. Check out the pic:

Only yesterday, Katrina took to her Instagram stunning new pictures and captioned the post, “Gd Morning”. And hubby Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop himself from dropping a bunch of melting face and red heart emojis. Katrina and Vicky had been away on work trips and were not been seen together for some time. However, two weeks back, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city. Katrina wore a grey T-shirt, cargo pants, and a face mask, while Vicky wore a grey hoodie and black pants.

Vicky will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here