Vicky Kaushal Holds Katrina Kaif Close As He Wishes His Love 'Happy Birthday'; Photos

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today and wishes has been pouring in from all sides. From Arjun Kapoor to Sunny Kaushal, the Phone Bhoot actress got all kinds of acknowledgement today. And it seems her birthday is finally complete now after Vicky Kaushal’s mushy birthday post for his lady love.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from their undisclosed romantic getaway. The lovebirds can be seen looking at each other romantically with the ocean and the setting sun in the backdrop. Katrina wore a yellow dress and Vicky looked ecstatic in his white shirt. Needless to say but their chemistry was palpable. Heb penned the caption, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love! ❤️❤️❤️."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans swooned all over the comment section to see their favourite stars in love. One of them commented, “Love is in the air water everywhere ❤️." Another one wrote.