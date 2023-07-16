CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Vicky Kaushal Holds Katrina Kaif Close As He Wishes His Love 'Happy Birthday'; Photos
1-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal Holds Katrina Kaif Close As He Wishes His Love 'Happy Birthday'; Photos

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 19:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif close in his endearing birthday wish for his wife.

Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif close in his endearing birthday wish for his wife.

Vicky Kaushal wished his lady love Katrina Kaif on her birthday with a bunch of dreamy, romantic pictures.

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today and wishes has been pouring in from all sides. From Arjun Kapoor to Sunny Kaushal, the Phone Bhoot actress got all kinds of acknowledgement today. And it seems her birthday is finally complete now after Vicky Kaushal’s mushy birthday post for his lady love.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from their undisclosed romantic getaway. The lovebirds can be seen looking at each other romantically with the ocean and the setting sun in the backdrop. Katrina wore a yellow dress and Vicky looked ecstatic in his white shirt. Needless to say but their chemistry was palpable. Heb penned the caption, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love! ❤️❤️❤️."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans swooned all over the comment section to see their favourite stars in love. One of them commented, “Love is in the air water everywhere ❤️." Another one wrote.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Yatamanyu Narain
Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Katrina Kaif
  2. Vicky Kaushal
  3. bollywood
first published:July 16, 2023, 19:32 IST
last updated:July 16, 2023, 19:32 IST