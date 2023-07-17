Vicky Kaushal Holds Katrina Kaif’s Hand Tight While They Get Clicked At The Airport: WATCH

After a beautiful holiday at Maldives, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back to the bay. The couple were recently spotted at the airport. They were seen holding hands tightly, as they made their way towards the exit. A video of the duo has gone viral now.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in BTown. The lovebirds twinned wearing black goggles. While Katrina kept it comfy in a striped yellow shirt, Vicky on the other hand kept it casual in a blue checkered shirt. They looked cute together.

Have a look at the video:

Yesterday, Katrina celebrated her birthday. While wishes poured in from all over the country, it was Vicky Kaushal’s birthday wish for her, which stole hearts. On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from their undisclosed romantic getaway. The lovebirds can be seen looking at each other romantically with the ocean and the setting sun in the backdrop. Katrina wore a yellow dress and Vicky looked ecstatic in his white shirt. Needless to say but their chemistry was palpable. He penned the caption, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Take a look:

Earlier last year, in an interview with Filmfare, Vicky shared that his marriage with Katrina is ‘beautiful’. “Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself.” He also added how having Katrina as his companion for life is ‘just the most beautiful thing to happen.’

He added, “She’s wise, she’s kind and she’s extremely respectful to people around her. She’s never said anything negative about anyone around her in the years I’ve known her. That is something that I truly admire and respect about her, because I’ve not seen anyone like that. Sometimes without any malice, sometimes without any intention, you tend to speak about someone critically but I’ve never seen her do that.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple had an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film received a positive response and managed to have success at the box office. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is expected to hit theatres in December of this year.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Farhan Akhtar’s next film, Jee Le Zara.