Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Jet Off On Romantic Vacay After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success; Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the ultimate power couple of Bollywood. The affable and endearing actor duo have been making headlines ever since they tied the knots in December 2021.Hence, when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif step outside the confines of their house, they always end up grabbing eyeballs. Following that trajectory, the lovebirds were most recently spotted at Mumbai Airport.

In a video shared by popular paparazzo handle Yogen Shah, Vicky and Katrina were seen arriving at the airport in their swanky. Not only that, the lovely couple twinned in a pair of black hoodies and black lower pants. They also paired it up with sunglasses as well as Vicky donned a black cap. While it’s not clear where they were heading, they acknowledged the paps with a smile on their face.

Just yesterday, Vicky Kaushal drove our midweek blues away by sharing an adorable photo with Katrina Kaif. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo in which the couple are seen enjoying a twilight hour in their balcony. However, instead of watching the sunset, they are lost in each others’ eyes.

In the photo, Katrina is seen wearing a gorgeous orange summer dress while her hair is left loose. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen wearing a light brown shirt with a pair of denim pants. The couple was seen holding hands and lost in conversation in the photo. Vicky shared the photo with a home and heart emoji. He added the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Katrina has been away from the spotlight for a while now. Although she made an airport appearance a few days ago, the actress has not been as active as she used to be in the recent months. On the work front, she was last seen in Phone Bhoot and will now appear in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky is enjoying the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, has already surpassed Rs 50 crore collection and is doing steady business. Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke will cruise past ₹ 60 cr mark today [Wed]… The journey to ₹ 70 cr begins… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 58.77 cr. #India biz."