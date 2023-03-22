Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They are often spotted together and never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their chemistry. On Tuesday night, Vicky and Katrina were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. In the video that later surfaced on social media, Vicky was seen keeping his ladylove close as they get papped.

The two stars sported casual outfits and looked stylish as always. Vicky wore an oversized pullover and paired it with a pair of grey joggers. He completed his look with white sneakers, statement sunglasses and a cap. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif also looked simply gorgeous in a brownish-grey sweatshirt which she teamed up with matching joggers. She also added statement sunglasses to her look.

Soon after a video of the duo was shared online, fans took to the comment section to shower love on the couple. “Missed seeing them❤️ so subtle yet beautiful they are," one of the fas wrote. “The most beloved and most beautiful couple in India," another comment read. A user also called Vicky and Katrina ‘most genuine’.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary when they went for a vacation to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial film Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army commander to be elevated to the rank of field marshal and who led the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her pipeline.

