Vicky Kaushal Keeps Katrina Kaif Close at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere; Video Goes Viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their way to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere on Tuesday night. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, and is directed by Karan Johar. Vicky and Katrina were seen entering the screening venue hand-in-hand. Katrina turned heads in her cute, little white dress while Vicky stole hearts in a matching denim shirt and pants. In a video shared a paparazzo, Vicky was seen keeping Katrina close even while he was interacting with the media.

The video began with the Sam Bahadur star waiting for Katrina to be by his side as they entered the venue. Vicky held on to Katrina’s hand as they posed for a few paparazzi outside the screening venue. They eventually made their way to the red carpet area and posed for the cameramen there. During the photo-op, it seems like Vicky cracked a joke in Katrina’s ears, leaving her in splits. Watch the video below:

Besieds Katrina and Vicky, the screening was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and more.

Rocky Aur Rani is slated to release on July 28. Directed by Karan Johar and backed by Dharma Productions, the movie marks KJo’s comeback as a director after almost eight years. He last directed the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in the lead.

Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, RRKPK also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. So far, four songs from the film have been released. These include Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, Ve Kamleya and Dhindora Baje Re.