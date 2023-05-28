Vicky Kaushal Looks Tired As He Returns From IIFA 2023 Duties, Rocks A Black Hoodie; Watch

After co-hosting the prestigious IIFA Awards ceremony with Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back in the bay. The actor was earlier spotted at the airport. While the paparazzi complimented him for IIFA, Vicky looked tired but smiled and thanked them.

In the video, Vicky was seen donning a black hoodie teamed with a pair of black joggers and white sneakers. He completed his look with black sunglasses. While he walked towards his car, the shutterbugs captured him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky who would be next seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan. Talking about the film, Vicky Kaushal had earlier shared at a press conference, “It’s a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. It’s a great film to bring to the theatre because it’s a true family film, something you’ll enjoy watching with your entire family.”

The trailer of this romantic comedy has received love from audiences and the songs have also captured a special place in the hearts of fans. One of the songs, sung by Arijit Singh, has even reached the top of the charts.

Earlier, at the red carpet of IIFA 2023, held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Vicky sang the romantic song while Sara gestured and expressed her emotions from behind him. Sara lookes beautiful in a red décolletage crop top paired with a ruffled sari, while Vicky looked dapper in a monochrome tux. Check out the video right here:

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Vicky was last seen in the OTT hit Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.