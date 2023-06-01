Vicky Kaushal Marks His Fan Boy Moment With Hrithik Roshan Through A Throwback PIC, Check It Out

Vicky Kaushal has been grabbing all the headlines and quite rightly so. The actor who flew to Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA 2023 will soon be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in his next Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. But for now, the Masaan actor is living his fanboy days after he shared the stage with Hrithik Roshan. To enshrine that moment, Vicky recently shared a throwback picture with the actor and his fans can’t seem to keep calm.

On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to drop a short snippet of his dance performance with Hrithik Roshan. However, it was the other slide that left everyone gushing. In the retro picture, a young Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal can be seen posing with Hrithik Roshan at one of his film sets. The trio had a big smile plastered across their faces. He wrote, “Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me! @hrithikroshan(with red heart emoji)".

Celebs and fans were equally happy to see this fanboy moment. Mini Mathur commented, “This was the best moment of all!" One of them commented, “Hrithik still looks the same " Another one wrote, “FAN MOMENT FOR HIM ❤️". Someone else said, “This moment was the highlight of the entire evening! Also, great job with hosting the show. Enjoyed every bit!" A fan also stated,

“Fanboy Vicky is the cutest thing ever to witness! ❤️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Sara Ali Khan. The film marks their first collaboration together. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. Besides this, Vicky has reportedly also been roped in for a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.