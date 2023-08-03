Vicky Kaushal On His And Katrina Kaif’s Family Backgrounds: ‘Ek Poora Pind Punjab, Ek Seedha UK Return’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story is nothing short of a dreamy fairytale. Vicky, with his desi Punjabi charm, and Katrina, who has spent most of her life in London, met each other in the most unexpected way and fell deeply in love. They finally tied the knot in December 2021 surrounded by their family members. Back in May, during the promotion of his next film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal opened up about how the difference between the two families was starkly visible during their cross-cultural wedding. Now, a video of the same has resurfaced online leaving fans excited.

In the clip, Vicky Kaushal recalled how the difference became evident even in the minutest of details during the festivities. He said, “Ek poora Pind Punjab ka aaya hua toh, ek seedhe UK-returned the. Toh Saaf pata lag raha tha. (One was a complete Punjabi side of the family and the other side was UK-returned. The stark difference was quite visible).

When asked if this difference was visible at the bar counter, Kaushal disagreed and said, “Bar pe sab the, iss mamlein mein main yeh zarur kahunga. Lekin khane ke maamle mein Punjab ko kaun beat karega bhai? Kayi baar toh aate hi ussi ke liye hain. (Everyone was there at the bar, I wouldn’t say it was the bar but it was actually the food counter. After all, no one can beat the Punjabis in terms of eating! In fact, most of the time, people attend weddings only for food).”

Watch Here:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have undeniably become a popular pair in Bollywood. Despite their cultural differences, Vicky Kaushal previously revealed how once Katrina learnt a Punjabi song to impress him, even though she wasn’t well-versed in the language. He added that while Katrina thought it was a romantic song, she did not realise that it was about guns and violence.

Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front:

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. Up next, the actor has Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, in his pipeline. The movie is expected to hit theatres in December of this year. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa.