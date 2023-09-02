Vicky Kaushal On Shooting For Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja Song: 'I Was Sleepless For 3 Whole Nights'

Yash Raj Films revealed that the much-awaited singing sensation, Bhajan Kumar, whom the company was supposed to launch with big fanfare, is none other than the Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal! Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family (TGIF)! While revealing Vicky as Bhajan Kumar, the production house also launched the first song of the film, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, which is Vicky’s big entry song in the film. Now the actor has shared how he endured sleepless nights because of it.

The actor said in his statement,"Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja is my entry sequence in The Great Indian Family. A massive set was built that replicated a heartland town of India. The environment was infectious, there were countless dancers and crew who added to the vibe. We have constantly shot for 3 whole nights! Yes, I was sleepless, we all were but we were loving the vibe!”

He added, “YRF really mounted Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja to showcase the popularity of Bhajan Kumar in his hometown. My character is a singing icon in his town and the people of this town adore him. The scale of the song had to match the love that the people have for Bhajan Kumar. I had an amazing time shooting this song. I hope that people love this song too and it becomes the song to listen to this Janmashtami!”

“I play a singing star named Bhajan Kumar in our quirky family entertainer The Great Indian Family and we decided to have some fun before we actually revealed the fact that I was playing this character in the film!"* His infectious enthusiasm resonated as he added, “As an actor, I love to bring smiles to the faces of people and I hope I was able to achieve it. So, now the cat’s out of the bag! I hope people love my new avatar in TGIF. I’m eager to see how Bhajan Kumar is received by audiences. I know I have poured my heart into bringing him to life on the big screen," the actor shared while giving some details about his character.

TGIF is the first creative collaboration between YRF and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja has been composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is set to release worldwide on September 22.