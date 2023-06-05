Vicky Kaushal Playing With A Kid Is The Cutest Thing You Will See On The Internet Today; Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently very happy as their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is doing well at the box office. The lead actors were on Sunday spotted even at the cinema halls to get the reaction of the fans and even watched film with them. Sara shared the picture on her Instagram stories. Well, now a video of Vicky Kaushal has melted the hearts of his fans.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, is seen playing with a kid. Vicky hold the kid close to himself and interacted with him also. Sara is also seen with him. She is also posing with kids. As soon as the video went viral, fans were seen praising him and calling him the best father. To note, recently there was rumour that Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal. However, there is no confirmation of this till now.

Watch the video here:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has managed to collect Rs 22.59 crores on its opening weekend which are very good figures, considering it is a small-budget movie. “With 22.59 crore on its opening weekend, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a winner at the box office and in the hearts of the audiences," reads a statement sent by the film’s PR.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first film together. Also starring Meghna Agarwal, Inaamulhaq, Neeraj Sood, Akash Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi, the film received decent reviews. News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."