Vicky Kaushal Makes Hilarious Confession About Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals His 'Bachke' Trait

Vicky Kaushal opened up about Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘hatke and bachke’ traits. The actor, who is married to Katrina Kaif, has been promoting his new release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The actors sat down for numerous interviews, speaking about the movie. In one of the interviews, Vicky to reveal his Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s unique traits.

The Sardar Udham star did not shy away from spilling the beans. Speaking with Aaj Tak, Vicky said that Ranbir’s secure trait is something that is ‘hatke.’ “Ranbir is one of my favourite actors. Ranbir ki sabse hatke cheez ye hai that he is incredibly secure as a person and as an actor. He is incredibly secure," he said.

“Wo jab kisi role ke liye mehnat karte hain, jo efforts karte hain, wo kabhi bhi set pe nahi leke aate. Wo kabhi jataate nahi ki dekho itni mehnat kar raha hu main as an actor. (Whatever efforts he puts in for a role, he never brings it to the set. He never portrays how hard he is working as an actor). He doesn’t take that seriously. Jo bhi karte hain wo chupke se peeche se karte hain and he only delivers on set. Which is fantastic," he added.

Talking about Ranbir’s ‘bachke’, Vicky said, “Bachke trait would be that many times he would tell you ‘Listen, I’m telling you something, but you cannot tell it to anybody. I’m only telling this to you. Do not tell anyone.’ And you’re worried that if it ever comes out, he will think I have leaked the information. Then you realize that he has said this exact same thing to at least 150 others as well."

Ranbir and Vicky’s bond was one of the highlights in the 2018 release Sanju. While the duo hasn’t worked together since, Ranbir did make a cameo in Vicky’s 2022 release, Govinda Naam Mera.