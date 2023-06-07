Vicky Kaushal Recalls First 5-star Hotel Visit With Family, Reveals Mom Was Shocked By Daal Prices

Vicky Kaushal opened up about his first ever visit to a 5-star hotel in Mumbai at the press conference of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor, who was joined by Sara Ali Khan, director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan, was speaking about the film when he revealed that he was very young when his family visited a five-star hotel and his mother was shocked by the prices.

“I think I was in school. For the first time, as a family outing, we decided to go to a five-star hotel. We were kids, we had no idea but that first experience of a five star hotel and my parents seated at the table… I vividly remember my mom’s reaction," Vicky Kaushal said.

“(She saw the rates and said) ‘Daal itne ki hai? Sabzi itne ki hai?’ And the restaurant was pool side so my mom thought just because of the pool they were charging so much. The cost of food wasn’t as much as they were charging for the ambience (she thought)," Vicky added. The actor confessed that the experience was really memorable.

Vicky joined the team of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to meet the press after the positive response the team has received. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recorded a minimal decline on Tuesday and collected Rs 3.87 crore. With this, the film’s total collection has now crossed Rs 30.50 crore mark.

“#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is not slowing down soon… Minimal decline on Day 5 [Tue] is a clear indicator that the content has struck a chord… Eyes ₹ 37 cr+ in *Week 1* 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 30.60 cr. #India biz," the trade expert tweeted. The film has received positive word of mouth as well.

Many social media users praised the film, with Sara also revealing that her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan cried while watching the movie.