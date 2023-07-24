Vicky Kaushal Reveals 'Biggest' Support Katrina Kaif Gives Workwise: 'She Will Blurt Out Fact...'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. Both of them have their share of hits under their belts and continuing to work on bigger and better films. However, it is no secret that Katrina has much more experience in the industry as compared to Vicky. Given this experience, Vicky feels that Katrina’s wisdom and experience helps her be practical workwise.

“When it comes to work, she is so practical. Otherwise, she is a typical Cancerian, she’s a very, very emotional and sensitive person. But when it comes to this side, and maybe it comes from this experience, that she has got her ground reality right. If fact, that helps me so much and one of the biggest support I get from her is that she will blurt out the fact as a fact," Vicky said on Film Companion’s Front Row.

“Especially when it comes to my performance or my film trailer or anything to do with my work. Sometimes when I show her my dance rehearsals then I am dead," he added with a laugh. Vicky then explained, “Sometimes when it comes to making decisions about (work), she will really state things which I know are coming from so much experience of those highs and lows, of those right decisions and mistakes and everything put together. When she advises me on something, when she has an opinion, I know I have to consider it seriously because it is coming from a very, very objective point of view which sometimes you need."

Vicky went on to praise Katrina, adding that she truly hustled which has given her that wisdom and experience she has today.

Katrina began her career in 2003, with the release of Boom. The actress starred in a number of films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai, among many others. Whereas, Vicky began his career as an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 and appeared in small roles in a few films before making his breakthrough with Masaan in 2015.