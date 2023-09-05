Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Cried After Being 'Scolded', Called 'Just a Stuntman' On Sets

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal is a stunt director. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the difficulties his father faced in the industry and revealed how he was often ‘humiliated’ or ‘scolded’. Vicky revealed his father once even cried after being called ‘just a stuntman’ on sets.

“He has tried to make us strong, emotionally. He would openly tell us, ‘I felt humiliated on set today and I came back and I cried to your mom.’ He would say that to us when we were children. And mom would tell us this, that one time this had happened, that had happened, and some senior had scolded him in front of the whole set when he was just a stuntman. And he came back home and cried. So, this was never hidden from us. And he has cried in front of us," Vicky told We Are Yuvaa.

Vicky also recalled a crucial piece of advice his father shared with him and his brother Sunny Kaushal. “Things are not going to go in your favour all the time. Most times they are going to be against you; that’s how life is,” Sham told them.

Vicky Kaushal shares a great bond with his father Sham Kaushal. On Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor’s birthday earlier this year, Sham dropped an adorable picture with his son and wrote, “Happy Birthday Vicky Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Feeling so proud & blessed that now I m known as Vicky Kaushal’s father. Love u Puttar. Zor di jhappi. Rab Rakha."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in The Great Indian Family. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar in the lead. It is scheduled to release later this year on December 1. Besides this, Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in his pipeline.