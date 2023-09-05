CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vicky Kaushal REVEALS How He Fell In Love With Katrina Kaif: 'Shuru Mein Lagta Tha, Why Me?'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 08:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about how he and Katrina Kaif began dating. The actor revealed that they were serious about their relationship since the beginning.

Vicky Kaushal has got candid for the time about his relationship with his wife-actor Katrina Kaif. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 after two years of dating each other. Now, the Sardar Udham star has opened up about how he and Katrina got close.

During his appearance on We Are Yuvaa’s Be A Man Yaar episode, Vicky revealed that he initially couldn’t believe that a superstar like Katrina was giving attention to him,

“I had trouble coming to terms with that reality that I can," he told host Nikhil Taneja. “Those factors were never the reason why I fell in love with Katrina. When I got to know the human side of her, I fell in love with her. When I got to know her, I was fully in love with her, and I knew that I would want to have her as my life companion. Nothing else matters. First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like ‘Heh? Are you okay?’ Not that I wasn’t giving a lot of attention, it was mutual. For me also, being from the outside and not knowing her as a human being, she was a phenomenon. She still is. It’s just that the human side also added.”

Vicky continued, “Shuru shuru me obviously lagta tha ‘Why me? (initially I used to question too)’ but she is a lovely human being.” The actor further revealed that their relationship began after he asked her out for dinner over text.

Vicky said that they were quite serious about each other since the beginning of their relationship. “The thing is in our courtship it didn’t reach a stage when it was suspense, if I ask her for marriage, it might be a yes or a no. We just knew from the beginning that this is extremely serious. We are in this to look for something permanent and we had that understanding.”

