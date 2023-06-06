Vicky Kaushal Reveals Katrina Kaif Holds Budget Meeting At Home; Says ‘I Enjoy It With Popcorn’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who have been married for over a year, often face questions about their love story and domestic life during film promotions. While promoting his latest release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky shared an interesting anecdote. He revealed that Katrina holds regular meetings with their household staff to discuss the household budget and expenses.

During an interview with News Tak, Vicky revealed, “The most fun experience is when she holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m an audience and I sit with popcorn.”

According to Vicky, he is usually the one more inclined towards saving money. However, when it comes to shopping, the role of the penny-pincher oscillates between him and Katrina. Vicky explained that it depends on what they are buying and who is more interested in the item. He said, “If we are buying something that I am more interested in, then she says that we should stick to the budget. If it is something she is interested in, then I say ‘why so much…’ and then she says, ‘No no, I am fond of of this’.”

During the trailer launch of Vicky’s upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor opened up about his banter with his wife Katrina over buying and installing a new bar furniture. The actor had shared, “We have a lot of discussion over buying new furniture for our residence”. Calling Katrina ‘madam’, he added, “Recently, madam wanted a new bar furniture. She wanted to install it for our home. To unhone mujhe bheja, yeh bar mai soch rhi hoon. Woh jitne ka bar tha naa, maine kaha mai khud khada ho jaunga leke. Tray pe, mai hi leke khada ho jaunga, but yeh nahi aayega ghar pe. ( She sent me her selection, and when I saw the price, I was like I’d rather serve drinks myself, but this bar furniture will never come to our house ). He laughed and added, “it was very expensive, as my signing amount for a film. Is mein toh kabhi nasha chadega hi nahi.”