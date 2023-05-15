Vicky Kaushal Reveals 'Madam' Katrina Kaif Wanted A Furniture As Expensive as His 'Signing Amount'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for over a year now. They are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in showbiz and have been going strong ever since. Like every other married couple, they too have their own share of banter and disagreements over household requirements. During the trailer launch of Vicky’s upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor opened up about his banter with his wife Katrina over buying and installing a new bar furniture.

The actor shared, “We have a lot of discussion over buying new furniture for our residence”. Calling Katrina ‘madam’, he added, “Recently, madam wanted a new bar furniture. She wanted to install it for our home. To unhone mujhe bheja, yeh bar mai soch rhi hoon. Woh jitne ka bar tha naa, maine kaha mai khud khada ho jaunga leke. Tray pe, mai hi leke khada ho jaunga, but yeh nahi aayega ghar pe. ( She sent me her selection, and when I saw the price, I was like I’d rather serve drinks myself, but this bar furniture will never come to our house ). He laughed and added, “it was very expensive, as my signing amount for a film. Is mein toh kabhi nasha chadega hi nahi.”

Earlier last year, in an interview with Filmfare, Vicky shared that his marriage with Katrina is ‘beautiful’. “Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself.” He also added how having Katrina as his companion for life is ‘just the most beautiful thing to happen.’

He added, “She’s wise, she’s kind and she’s extremely respectful to people around her. She’s never said anything negative about anyone around her in the years I’ve known her. That is something that I truly admire and respect about her, because I’ve not seen anyone like that. Sometimes without any malice, sometimes without any intention, you tend to speak about someone critically but I’ve never seen her do that.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple had an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance.