Home » Movies » Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sara Ali Khan Would Make This Bizarre Comment Before Their Romantic Scenes
1-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sara Ali Khan Would Make This Bizarre Comment Before Their Romantic Scenes

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 14:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara Ali Khan revealed her first impressions of Vicky Kaushal and the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor was not impressed.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan play a married couple in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The trailer and music videos from the film already revealed that they shared a few romantic scenes before they dive into feisty fights and file for a divorce. While we will have to wait until later this weekend to see what the film holds, Sara Ali Khan revealed her first impression of Vicky and it put the actor in a spot.

Answering a number of questions about each other in IMDb’s new video, Vicky asked Sara what she thought of him when they first met. Sara first confessed that she found him very tall. “You’re very, very tall. That was my first impression of you," she said. Vicky was disappointed with the answer. Rolling his eyes, Vicky said, “Hatke jawaab dena tha. This even the vegetable vendor says, ‘Bhaiya, you are very tall.'"

After he prodded Sara, she said that he felt like a relative. “Lekin jab tere saath look test kiya tha toh aisa laga tha ke hum rishtedaar hai. Yaad hai main tere ko baar baar bol rahi thi ke we look like relatives. (When we did our look test, I felt we are related. Remember I told you again and again that we look like relatives)," she said.

Vicky then revealed, “Yaar, ye ek toh ye romantic scenes se pehle bhi yehi bolti thi… Hum rishtedaar lag rahe hai. (Man, she would say this just before we are shooting a romantic scene that we look like relatives)." Sara defended herself and said, “Lekin hum rishtedaar lagte hai. Miyaan-biwi bhi rishtedaar hi hote hai na (But we do look like relatives. Husband and wife are relatives too na)." While Vicky disagreed initally, he said that as per textbook terms they are relatives but it is not the same. “Kabhi sunna hai? Haan, matlab ideally textbook wise yes," he said.

Watch the video of their interaction below:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set to release on June 2. This marks Vicky and Sara’s first film together.

