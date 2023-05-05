Vicky-Sara Film Books Jawan's Release Date, Title Has MASSIVE Connection With Kartik Aaryan: Report

After news of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan release date being postponed, there is a piece of fresh news coming in that the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer romantic comedy film is set to release on June 2. The movie, which is likely to be titled Luka Chuppi 2, is allegedly replacing Jawan at the movies. Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film with Atlee is reportedly postponed.

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla report claims that the post-IPL period has always been a lucrative window for the release of feature films and the film wants to cash in on it. “Producer Dinesh Vijan felt that it’s the best date to bring the Laxman Uttekar directorial on June 2. The trailer will be out soon and the makers are confident to win over the audience love with this family entertainer,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source also mentioned that the tentative title of the film is Luka Chuppi 2. The first Luka Chuppi starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Released in 2018, the film was a big hit.

“It aims to enjoy a two-week free run at the box office until the release of Adipurush. Get ready for a fun ride with Laxman Uttekar’s next Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in June,” the source was quoted saying to the portal.

Pinkvilla report also claims that the film was initially titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The shooting was completed in January this year. Sara also shared a picture with a long note thanking everyone. In the post, she introduced her character also Somya. “Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better,” it read.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Jawan is eyeing an August release date now. The film, which stars Shah Rukh with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is helmed by Atlee.

Vicky Kaushal, who has won critical acclaim for his performances in movies such as ‘Masaan’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Raazi’, is known for his versatility and has a huge fan following. He was last seen in the OTT hit Govinda Naam Mera, which featured him in the titular role. He has wrapped up the upcoming Sam Manekshaw biopic which has been titled Sam Bahadur. The autobiographical drama marks his second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight, co-starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here