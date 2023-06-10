Vicky Kaushal Says Katrina Kaif Finds '36,000 Problems' With His Dance Videos, Adds 'I Get Scared'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Fans just love their chemistry and always shower with compliments. Well, recently, the actor opened up about his wife Katrina’s feedback on his dance rehearsal videos. In a lighthearted confession, he revealed that she often points out mistakes and leaves him scared.

Talking to News Tak, “If there is a film where I am shooting a song, she wants to see the rehearsal. Because she is so good at dancing. When I show her the rehearsal video later, I get very scared. Because she finds out some 36,000 problems in it. She’ll say my hands, my feet, my angles are not right, and I should correct it.” He also shared that they also discuss film projects when they find a new script. “We discuss a lot. Whenever there’s a new script, or when we are thinking about selecting a film, we often discuss it together,” he said. Vicky also called his wife wonderful actor.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. They dated for several years before finally exchanging vows at the Six Senses Fort Barwana in Sawai Madhopur. Katrina donned a red-coloured lehenga and Vicky complemented her in an ivory-hued sherwani.

On the work front, Vicky was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film has been doing well at the box office. He will be next seen in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic which has been titled Sam Bahadur. The autobiographical drama marks his second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar. He has a promising line-up of films including Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

While Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas.