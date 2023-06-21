Vicky Kaushal Sets Stage on Fire With Sheila Ki Jawani Dance But Feels Katrina Kaif Will 'Beat Him'

Vicky Kaushal is breaking the internet yet again with his dance moves. After he left everyone ‘Obsessed’ with his video dancing on the song, the actor was now seen dancing to Sheila Ki Jawani. Shot on the IIFA 2023 night, where Vicky was hosting the awards show with Abhishek Bachchan, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star was seen bringing the house down with his performance on Katrina Kaif’s hit song.

Without hesitation, he tried to mimick the iconic moves but doesn’t seem to do it right. Nevertheless, he got the loudest cheers in the house. However, Vicky knew his wife was going to give him a earful. “Ghar par jake bohot maar padne wali hai mujhe!" he joked. Varun wittily added that Katrina is the winner of the competition because she gets to have Vicky Kaushal, and we couldn’t agree more.

Check out the video here:

Besides dancing on Sheila Ki Jawani, Vicky was also seen dancing on Ek Pal Ka Jeena with Hrithik Roshan, leaving the latter impressed.

On the work front, Vicky has completed promotions for his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film has done good business at the box office. The film already surpassed Rs 50 crore collection last week and is doing steady business.

Vicky will next be seen in the lead role in the film Sam Bahadur, which stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. This upcoming film is a biopic based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. He was also the first officer of the Indian Army to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. It is expected to hit the theatres by the end of this year.