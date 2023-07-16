Vicky Kaushal Surprises Fan Mid-Air and Her Priceless Reaction Goes Viral; Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal has a huge fan following and there is no doubt of that. Many times, his video of meeting with fans has gone viral on social media. And today also one such was seen around today. Vicky left a fan surprised when he called to meet her. The heartwarming incident got captured on video, showcasing the actor’s down-to-earth nature.

In the viral clip, the fan is seen super excited as she came to know that Vicky is also traveling on the same flight. She tried to go meet him but was not sure. But then to her surprise, a flight attendant came to tell her that Vicky has called her to meet. She was looking super happy as she posed with the actor. Fans called her lucky.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation to celebrate the latter’s birthday. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Vicky and Katrina were seen holding hands as they made their way to the airport. Katrina looked classy and casual in her floral shirt and ripped jeans, while her husband kept it simple. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor sported blue track pants and a white tee. He accessorised his look with a black sweatshirt and cap. The couple looked happy as they got papped in the early morning of Saturday. While it is being said that the two are travelling to celebrate Katrina’s birthday, details regarding their destination are not known as of now.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film received a positive response and managed to have success at the box office. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is expected to hit theatres in December of this year. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Tiger 3 and Farhan Akhtar’s next film, Jee Le Zara.