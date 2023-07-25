Vicky Kaushal Talks About Katrina Kaif's 'Highs and Lows', Says 'Not Everything Was Going...'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved couples. They often talk about each other and it shows the love that the two share. In a recent interview, Vicky heaped praises on wife Katrina and called her ‘very practical’ when it comes to work. He explained that he has no choice but to take her opinions seriously because it comes from her wisdom and experience.

“She will say the fact as a fact, especially when it comes to my performance or my trailer. When I show her my dance rehearsal, then I am dead. I know this is coming from all that experience, and it helps me so much. When it comes to making decisions, when I am wondering ye karu ya wo karu (what should I do)… she will really state things which I know are coming from so much experience of highs and lows, of right decisions and mistakes. When she has an opinion, I know I have to consider it seriously because it is very objective. That wisdom and practicality is something very commendable,” Vicky told Film Companion.

Lauding Katrina’s hard work and dedication, Vicky went on to say that the Tiger 3 actress has created her own era just like the veteran actresses Hema Malini or Rekha. “Knowing her, not everything was going as per her, she has really hustled and worked hard and aced it. I don’t want to cross a line on her behalf but I truly feel that like there was Hema Malini’s era, Rekha’s era and I truly feel she has achieved that sort of milestone on her merit,” he said.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Sawai Madhopur with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film received a positive response and managed to have success at the box office. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is expected to hit theatres in December of this year.