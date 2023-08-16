Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About His Intimate Wedding Ceremony With Katrina Kaif: 'Best Days of My Life'

Vicky Kaushal got candid about his wedding with Katrina Kaif. The actors tied the knot in December 2021. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Their wedding ceremonies were spread across three days and photos from the ceremony had gone viral. Speaking about his wedding, Vicky described the ceremony ‘the three best days of his life.’ He also confessed that he realised that he has a connection with Katrina when they sat across a table and discussed about what they seek from a life partner.

“On a heart and soul level, you will find things you like about each other. We both look at life in a very simple way, prefer keeping professional and personal lives separate, and our family values have always aligned – that’s how our connection found its place," he told Grazia India.

This isn’t the first time Vicky shared insights into his relationship with Katrina. Speaking with Film Companion last month, Vicky described Katrina as a ‘very practical’ person on the work front. “She will say the fact as a fact, especially when it comes to my performance or my trailer. When I show her my dance rehearsal, then I am dead. I know this is coming from all that experience, and it helps me so much. When it comes to making decisions, when I am wondering ye karu ya wo karu (what should I do)… she will really state things which I know are coming from so much experience of highs and lows, of right decisions and mistakes. When she has an opinion, I know I have to consider it seriously because it is very objective. That wisdom and practicality is something very commendable,” he shared.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Sam Bahadur later this year. He also has The Great Indian Family lined for release.