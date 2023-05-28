Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan Interrupt Varun Dhawan’s IIFA Performance, Tease Him, Call Him Cocky

Varun Dhawan’s on-screen energy may be unparalleled and loved by fans across the nation, but his on-stage energy surely sets fire. The actor recently delivered a power-packed performance at the prestigious IIFA Awards. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the video, Varun can be seen making a splashing entry as he dances and clicks selfies with fans while entering the IIFA stage. They were all seen grooving to his film Jugjugg Jeeyo’s hit song Nach Punjaban. While entering the stage, Varun even shook a leg with his co-star Anil Kapoor who was also present at the event.

However, Varun’s performance gets interrupted for a brief moment, when the hosts Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan enter. They tease him and ask him to bring in variety, pull his leg saying everyone does Nach Punjaban step everywhere. Varun is then heard saying, I’ll bring in variety. As a part of the act, Vicky and Abhishek jokingly call him cocky. Varun then breaks into his other dance numbers and sets the stage on fire.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. The horror-comedy was set in the forests of Arunachal. It tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It was released in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

Now Varun Dhawan would be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Bawaal is touted to be a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi’s characters to travel across multiple countries. The film was initially supposed to release on April 7, but has now been pushed for a later date due to the film’s VFX work.

Besides this, the actor will be featured in the Indian instalment of the pan-global series Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers. Along with Varun Dhawan, it will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.