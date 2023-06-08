Vicky Kaushal’s Dad Sham Kaushal on Battling Cancer, ‘Doctors Said I Won’t Survive’

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal recently revealed his cancer diagnosis. Almost 20 years ago, Sham battled and survived stomach cancer. He shared that the doctors had initially felt that he wouldn’t survive it.

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Sham shared it was back in 2003, when he was diagnosed with cancer. While Vicky was 15 years old, Sham was almost 14. Their dad said, “I accepted the fact that I won’t survive, so I prayed to God that I am not unhappy, I am 48. I started from nothing and I have achieved a lot. You take me away but if you are going to save me, then don’t make me a weak person. I can’t live like a weak person’.

Reportedly, Sham was diagnosed with stomach cancer after returning from Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya shoot in Ladakh. He opened up about having complications in his stomach and even underwent a small surgery and biopsy. He revealed, “The doctors said that I won’t survive.”

Once admitted in the hospital, Sham recollected that what he experienced during his treatment was the best phase of his life, as post that, his fears went away. Sham was in the hospital for almost 50 days where he slowly recovered and was then discharged. “After they said I won’t survive, I saw the best days of my life. I won all the awards after 2003. My best films came after that. My kids became successful after that.”

In the late 70s, Vicky Kaushal’s Dad was a stunt performer. He has worked in several commercially hit movies including PK, Sanju, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Padmaavat.

