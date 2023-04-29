Vicky Kaushal's Reaction To Katrina Kaif's Punjabi Is Just Aww

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been setting couple goals with their chemistry. Fans just can’t get enough of the duo and want to know everything about them. Vicky recently was spotted at the 68th Filmfare Awards where he made some interesting revelation about his personal life. The actor spoke about Katrina’s Punjabi and his cute reaction is just unmissable. Before the main event, the Raazi actor was caught up in a fun chat with Anusha Dandekar and Karan Wahi. Vicky revealed that he almost faints when Katrina speaks a few lines he has taught her in Punjabi. The actor also shared some valuable marriage advice.

During the pre-event interview, Karan asked Vicky Kaushal about some of the Punjabi phrases he has taught Katrina. Vicky mentioned that Katrina knows how to say, “Ki haal-chaal hai, Haal chaal vadiyaa ne (how are you, all good?)?" Vicky said, “Usse thodi si bhi Punjabi aati hai, main faint ho jaata hu (I faint even if she says small phrases in Punjabi)." The co-host, Anusha, was in awe of Vicky’s sweet reaction.

One being asked to share some marriage advice, Vicky jokingly said, “Mujhe abhi dedh saal hua hai. Main abhi advice lene wale category mein hu, dene wale mein aana bacha hai (I have been married for the past one and a half years. So I’m still in the category of taking advice, not giving them).

He added, “The only advice I can give you is to get married." The 68th Filmfare Awards were a star-studded affair. The actor stunned the crowd with his spectacular performance.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have just been setting the bar high for couples with their PDA on social media. In the latest instalment, the actress posted a portrait of her husband Vicky flashing a cute smile on her Instagram stories. The actress ditched words and only used a heart emoji on the picture as the caption. On the other hand, Vicky was also swooning over Katrina’s sunkissed pictures. He commented on her post with a bunch of melting faces and red heart emojis.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2021.

