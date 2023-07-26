Vicky Kaushal's Reviews Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'Hardcore Entertainer'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releases in cinemas on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair of Alia and Ranveer after their blockbuster movie Gully Boy. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the early reviews are already out.

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal – also attended the screening, walking in hand-in-hand. Katrina looking pretty in a dainty, white dress with puffy sleeves, while Vicky looked smart in matching denim shirt and jeans combo. Katrina let her hair loose in wavy curls, the makeup minimal and slipped into tan ankle-length heeled boots. As they made their way out amidst a sea of fans post screening, paps asked Katrina how she liked the film. To this, the actress said, “Amazing" and “Wonderful".

Vicky, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film. Taking to Stories, he wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones… don’t miss it! @karanjohar you are a true master! Tremendous tremendous performances by @aliaabhatt @ravneersingh and what joy to watch veterans @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 on Screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers!"

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Besieds Katrina and Vicky, the screening was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and more.