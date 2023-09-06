Video Of Ilaiyaraaja Composing A Song For Margazhi Thingal Goes Viral

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja may have predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry but is known as one of the finest musicians in the nation. His melodies have enchanted people across geographical borders and today his legacy is being continued by his son Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Ilaiyaraaja has recently completed the music composition of the upcoming project Maragazhi Thingal. Actor Manoj Bharathiraja - whose father veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja has always been a close friend of the music maestro - is making his debut as a director with this movie. His father will be playing an important role in the film and Manoj is ecstatic about directing his father in his very first film as director.

Interestingly, Maragazhi Thingal marks the reunion of Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja after 31 years. 1992’s Nadodi Thendral was their last collaborative effort where Bharathiraja was the director and Ilaiyaraaja composed the music. With the two legends teaming up for the film, a song composed by Ilaiyaraaja has been recently recorded and a clip from the studio where the composer is seen composing a tune and singing it aloud to Bharathiraja has gone viral.

In the video, we see that Manoj Bharathiraja and the producer of the film Suseenthiran were also present along with Ilaiyaraaja during the song creation process of this film.

Initially, GV Prakash Kumar was to compose music for this film but he opted out for unspecified reasons and Ilaiyaraaja came on board. Although this film is Ilaiyaraaja and Bharathiraja’s collaboration for the big screen after 31 years, they have worked on a TV project in between. It is noteworthy that Ilayaraja composed the title song of the TV serial Thekathi Ponnu directed by Bharathiraja in 2008.

Margazhi Thingal’s producers revealed on Tuesday that Mani Ratnam will unveil the movie’s teaser on September 6 at 5:00 p.m. The makers previously released a first-look poster of the film featuring Bharathiraja standing with a stick at the backdrop of a village, and a silhouette of a couple superimposed in the background.