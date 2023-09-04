Video Of Kalapakkaara Song From Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha Out

Dulquer Salmaan is currently stealing the spotlight with his latest release, King of Kotha. The film, which hit screens worldwide on August 24, 2023, during the festive season of Onam, has garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike. However, it’s the surprise release of the full video of the item song Kalapakkaara that has ignited a viral sensation across social media platforms.

Kalapakkaara boasts soulful vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and the dynamic Benny Dayal, with music composition by Jakes Bejoy, who has masterfully orchestrated the soundtrack for King of Kotha. The full video of this sizzling item number was unveiled on September 2, and it has quickly become a sensation.

This foot-tapping and energetic track is poised to set dance floors on fire. In the video, Dulquer Salmaan makes a striking appearance in his rowdy avatar, donning a rust-coloured shirt paired with black trousers. Ritika Singh, on the other hand, sizzles in a magenta-coloured skirt and matching choli adorned with exquisite golden embroidery.

The video for Kalapakkaara has already garnered a staggering 2,096,799 views on YouTube, with viewers expressing their admiration in the comments section. Fans and music enthusiasts alike have lauded Shreya Ghoshal’s impeccable vocal rendition, with one user noting, “Shreya Ghoshal’s voice is just perfect for any genre." Another commenter paid tribute to her illustrious career, saying, “22 years of a music journey, 3000+ songs in 22+ languages, 5 national awards, 4 Kerala state awards, 2 Tamil Nadu state awards, total 250+ awards—still ruling the whole music industry, one and only Shreya Ghoshal."

King of Kotha is directed by Abhilash Joshiy, making his directorial debut in the industry. The film promises to be a full-fledged entertainer set against the backdrop of the gangster world. Alongside Dulquer Salmaan, the movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, and Anikha Surendran. The film is jointly produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios.

Nimish Ravi takes charge of the cinematography, capturing the film’s visuals, while the talented Jakes Bejoy scores the film, adding depth to its narrative. The songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman, creating a compelling musical backdrop for the thrilling narrative of King of Kotha.