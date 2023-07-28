Video Of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran's Scene Ah Scene Ah Song Is Out

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran was released in cinemas on July 14 and is performing well at the box office currently. The film, directed by Madonne Ashwin, also features Aditi Shankar in the lead, and has been critically acclaimed and is being appreciated by the audience. Now the makers have released the video song of Scene Ah Scene Ah from the film’s album on Thursday.

Anirudh Ravichander has given his voice for the Tamil version and Yazin Nazar has voiced the Telugu version of the song. It is composed by Bharath Shankar, with lyrics penned by Kabilan and CM Lokesh.

Sivakarthikeyan shared the news on social media on Thursday and tweeted, “Here is the Scene Ah Scene Ah/Gaana Gaana video song from Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu. Choreographed by Shobi Paulraj. Sung by our dearest Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander /Yazin Nizar. A Bharath Shankar Musical!"

The peppy track shows Sivakarthikeyan’s character along with his mother and sister shifting to a new housing society. The song also shows that the family and neighbours in society are celebrating the occasion of their moving into a new place which has been allotted by the government.

Maaveeran boasts a talented cast including Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Monisha Blessy and Saritha in prominent roles. The album of Maaveeran has struck a chord with audiences in both Tamil and Telugu versions, garnering praise and admiration across various regions.

The film has officially collected Rs 75 crore at the box office worldwide. The production house of the film, Shanthi Talkies shared news on social media and wrote, “Our Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu has grossed over Rs 75 crores worldwide. Thanks to the wonderful fans and audience for making it a blockbuster.”

The story of Maaveeran revolves around a comic artist Sathya played by Sivakarthikeyan. Sathya, his sister Raji (Monisha Blessy) and his widowed mother (Saritha), along with other slum-dwellers, are made to relocate to a multi-storey apartment as part of a government scheme.