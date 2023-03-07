Vidya Balan has taken the road less travelled, starring in out-of-the-box films. Be it essaying the role of actress Silk Smita’s fame to her tragic downfall in The Dirty Picture or portraying the character of mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has delivered some applaud-worthy performances. The actress who is known for her bold and outspoken personality has often talked about the prevalent stereotypes in Bollywood. She has time and again given befitting replies to trolls who leave no stone unturned in commenting on her weight.

Recently, in an interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt, at We The Women flagship festival, digitally streamed on Mojo Story, Vidya Balan revealed that people had strange expectations from her. As per a report by The Indian Express, after making her debut in the 2005 film Parineeta, where she played a married woman the masses now wished to see the actress in the role of a young girl.

Elaborating on the same, the 44-year-old said, “Someone told me, ‘Oh what a great break in Parineeta, but you came in as a woman, now people need to see you as a girl.’ I was a woman, I was 26 when.”

The Sherni actress also spilled the beans on how people tried to fit her in a box. She claimed that the audience wanted to label her as a specific kind of “heroine.” “I think there was a lot of pressure to be a certain kind of heroine, which I am not. I am still discovering who I am, but I did not fit into the mould. People were constantly trying to put me in a box and put labels on it.”

Vidya Balan, who never fails to inspire women with her body positivity notions, opened up on how she struggled to accept her body during the initial days of her filmy career. She was confident that her journey toward accepting her body deserved a book in itself. “The struggles with my body deserve a book honestly. I think it’s been lifelong and I made peace with it,” she said.

The B-town star added, “ I was angry with my body for most of my life. It’s only in the past 5-6 years that I have begun to say this is what is keeping me alive. All it deserves is gratitude.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan will next be seen in an untitled project, helmed by ad-maker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The yet-to-be-announced film also stars Ileana D’Cruz Pratik Gandhi and India-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy in crucial roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here