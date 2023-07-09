Vidya Balan On Childhood Neighbours Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora: 'Chembur Produced Many Hotties'

Vidya Balan came on the silver screens after a very long time with her mystery whodunit Neeyat. As the talented actress’ continues to heap praises for her performance in the film, Vidya revealed in a recent interview that she goes way back with Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty. She also recalled some fond memories of them including studying in the same school as Malaika Arora.

During a freewheeling conversation with Curly Tales, Vidya Balan shared, “Shilpa was my senior by I think three years. She was always the hottie. She was also a basketball player. I remember one day, my mom decided I should play basketball. At 6 in the morning, I was set off to play basketball. And there were already murmurs that Shilpa might be joining the movies and stuff like that. And I remember she was so sweet. I’ll never forget she taught me how to dribble the ball. And I thought, ‘Abhi toh mujhe aa gaya sab kuchh’ (Now I’ve learnt everything there is). I told my mom, ‘Maine seekh liya. Kal se nahi jeena hai. Subah uth ke nahi jana hai’ (I’ve learnt everything. I don’t need to get up in the morning and go for it again)."

Vidya Balan who used to reside in Chembur went on to talk about Malaika Arora, “There was also Malaika Arora. She was from another school. But I remember she would walk down the lane at a particular time for her French tuitions, which were on my lane. And all the boys would be sitting out at that time, waiting for Malaika to pass. Just Chembur has produced too many hotties. What to do (laughs).”

News18 Showsha review of Vidya Balan’s latest flick Neeyat reads,"Neeyat is a flawless and unpredictable whodunit in which the question of “who did it" is more intriguing than the questions of “how and why." With a methodical build-up and a slow burn, the movie never veers off course from its subject. The movie’s climax, which is perhaps its most intriguing part, feels a little hurried and convenient. There isn’t enough depth in the characters for you to care about them or their secret goals. This movie would have been much more captivating with a stronger character development and carefully written storyline. The core of murder mysteries is your desire to learn the truth. Although you want to catch the criminal in this case, you are not kept on the edge of your seat by the series of events that make up the investigation."

“In the performance department, Vidya Balan should pat herself on her back for a superlative act; there is no doubt that she is a powerhouse, flawless from frame one to 10. She plays the role of CBI officer in a way where her apprehensive tone reverberates the authority of experience that differentiates a 6 from a 9. It is this ‘ahead of the curve yet keeping it mysterious’ quality to her portrayal that keeps Neeyat ticking which is otherwise very boring."